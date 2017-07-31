Lebanon man sentenced to 27 years in prison for drug charges

Mark Anthony Clemmons, 41, pleaded guilty to charges in Wilson County. He also faced multiple charges in other jurisdictions.

In September 2014, Lebanon police received drug intelligence regarding Clemmons and his marijuana distribution throughout Lebanon.

The police department made multiple controlled buys from Clemmons during the course of the investigation.

After the controlled buys, police served a search warrant at Clemmons’ residence, located at 506 Hartsville Pike. During a search of the home, police found more than 2 lbs of high-grade marijuana with a street value of more than $10,000, multiple prescription pills, including Hydrocodone and Xanax, cocaine and items used to package drugs for distribution.

Police also found a loaded handgun, a loaded shotgun and a loaded rifle inside the residence.

Due to the multiple charges in different jurisdiction, the case took almost two-and-a-half years to prosecute, according to police officials.