UPDATE: Five injured in Interstate 40 wreck

The wreck happened at about 4:20 p.m. One person was trapped inside a vehicle. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, a 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by Somabhai Narendrakumar​, 45, of McMinnville and a 2004 Nissan Sentra driven by Glenn E. Jackson Jr., 33, of Cookeville, were traveling side by side east on I-40 when Narendrakumar tried to merge into Jackson’s lane. Jackson attempted to swerve to avoid hitting Narendrakumar’s car, but the two cars made contact with one another, because there was a vehicle in the other lane, and Jackson had nowhere to go.

The report said both drivers lost control of their cars. Narendrakumar’s car ran off the right side of the interstate into a tree line, overturned onto its left side and started to spin when the top of the car hit a tree.

Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics took Narendrakumar by ambulance to TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

There were five passengers in Narendrakumar’s car, and four were injured. Paramedics took Manisha Patel, 41, of McMinnville, to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by LifeFlight helicopter. Manisha Patel was sitting in the back seat on the far right side of the car and wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Paramedics also took Chandu Patel, 59, of Stanton; Mihika Patel, 18, of McMinnville; and Shanta Patel, 55, of Stanton, by ambulance to TriStar Summit Medical Center. Mihika Patel and Shanta Patel weren’t wearing seat belts, the report said. A fifth passenger, Jay Patel, 21, of McMinnville, wasn’t injured. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The report said, Jackson’s car crossed a lane, ran off the right side of the interstate into the median and hit the backside of a guardrail. The car then overturned and ended upright on its wheels facing west.

WEMA paramedics also took Jackson by ambulance to TriStar Summit Medical Center. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The report said a third car, a 2011 Mazda 3 driven by Brandon Diamond, 25, of Lebanon, was hit by debris from Jackson’s car. Diamond, who was traveling alone, managed to stop on the right shoulder and wasn’t injured. He was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said there was no indication alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, and no one was charged.