UPDATE: Police arrest shooting suspects

Police arrested the suspected shooter Dewight Neal Corley, 27, of Lebanon, Thursday morning without incident, according to Lebanon Police spokesperson PJ Hardy. Hardy said officers arrested his brother, Randall Dell Corley, 26, of Lebanon, last night shortly after the incident.

The victims, Joshua Moss, 30, and Leroy Moss, 55, both of Lebanon, were released from the hospital, according to Hardy.

Lebanon police were dispatched to 708 Hartsville Pike in Lebanon on Wednesday at 7:21 p.m. after reports a father and son were each shot in the leg. Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight that happened in the front yard of the home.

Officers placed Randall Corley in custody in connection to the incident, while Dewight Corley remained at large.

Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics took the victims by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dewight Corley was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and Randall Corley was charged with one count of aggravated assault.