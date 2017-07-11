Crime Police respond to reported assault of homeless person Jake Old • Jul 11, 2017 at 10:41 AM jold@lebanondemocrat.com Lebanon police responded to a reported assault of a homeless person near the train station Tuesday morning, according to police officials. Police are still investigating the incident and determining what happened. The victim was transported to Tennova Healthcare for observation, according to Lebanon police Cpl. P.J. Hardy. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.