Las Vegas woman charged with prostitution in Wilson County

Sarande Sandra Neza, 28, was also charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, a deputy patrolling on Windy Road noticed a vehicle with Nevada tags. According to Moore, the area has seen several car burglaries in recent weeks and the patrolling deputy was suspicious of the unfamiliar vehicle.

“The deputy approached the vehicle to check on the welfare (of the driver),” Moore said. “When we see something that’s just not very common in an area where we’ve had several car burglaries, it’s normal to approach the vehicle like that.”

The deputy made several attempts to get the attention of the driver by knocking on the window, Moore said. When the driver finally responded by rolling down the window, he told the deputy he was waiting for his girlfriend, who he had just dropped off at a nearby home, and fell asleep.

The girlfriend, later identified as Neza, eventually came out of the nearby home and approached the vehicle, Moore said.

The deputy was given consent to search the vehicle and several glass pipes were found, Moore said.

“One of the pipes had burnt residue on it, normally associated with marijuana use,” Moore said.

Neza also had a bag with a leafy green substance in it. According to Moore, she admitted that the contents of the car belonged to her.

Moore said the deputy saw Neza had a lengthy criminal record with prostitution charges in several states, including Nevada, California, Virginia, Florida and Illinois, often through different aliases.

A further search of the car showed two suitcases filled with high-end lingerie, high-heeled shoes and makeup. This, along with statements from Neza, led to the prostitution charge, Moore said.

The deputy was unable to make contact with residents at the home Neza was seen coming out of, Moore said.

According to booking records, Neza was booked into Wilson County Jail at about 3:56 a.m. Sunday and was released at 9:46 p.m. after posting $8,000 bond.