Canine officer joins Mt. Juliet

After many weeks of training, Majlo, a 12-month-old Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix, will join Cpl. James Owens on patrol.

Last week, the two successfully completed their training.

Majlo is known as a “dual purpose” dog that has the capabilities of performing building searches, tracking missing persons or suspects, article searches, narcotics detection and criminal apprehensions.

Owens and Majlo will work a flexible shift, designed to cover peak activity times within the city. They will patrol in a specially equipped SUV, outfitted with equipment to ensure Majlo is comfortable during his workday.

“Our police officers deserve the best possible tools to help them in their efforts to keep Mt. Juliet safe,” said Chief James Hambrick.

“Adding Majlo to our ranks improves our response capabilities and allows our officers to more effectively serve the community.”

Local Harvey Freeman Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 181 donated a bullet resistant vest.

For more information about canine officers in Mt. Juliet, call the police station at 615-754-2550.