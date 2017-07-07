Troopers seize almost 700 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

The vehicle in question was towing another vehicle, and the license plate was concealed with a license plate cover.

According to a trooper report, the driver, identified as Jorge Gusman, seemed nervous during the traffic stop, and as troopers were checking the VIN number on the vehicle, Gusman fled on foot.

After a short foot chase, troopers caught Gusman and charged him with fleeing the scene. According to THP officials, Gusman gave officers permission to search the vehicle.

During the search, troopers found 28 bales of marijuana that weighed 691 pounds. Blankets covered the bales.

The drugs and vehicles were seized. Gusman remained Friday in Dickson County Jail on $105,000 bond.

“Our interdiction plus team does excellent investigative work keeping drug dealers off our roadways,” said Col. Tracy Trott. “It is our duty to make sure our communities are safe and drug free.”