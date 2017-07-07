Lebanon woman shot in the face in Sunday shooting

Brittany Belcher was hit after several shots were fired into her Lebanon home early Sunday morning.

According to Lebanon police Cpl. P.J. Hardy, Belcher was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and her wounds were not considered life threatening.

According to a crowd funding page set up by Belcher’s family, the bullet hit her nose and destroyed the cartilage in her nose, shattered her jawbone and palate and also damaged her teeth and tongue.

Lebanon police identified Austin Goodman, 20, of Dixon Springs, as a suspect in the shooting. Police arrested Goodman on Wednesday evening and found a stick of dynamite in his car.

The investigation remained ongoing, and other charges against Goodman are pending, according to police officials.

Belcher’s family started a fundraising page to help support her and her young daughter, Nahla. For more information, visit youcaring.com/brittanybelcher-869195.