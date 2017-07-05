No injuries in armed robbery at GameStop in Mt. Juliet

According to police officials, there were no injuries in the incident. All store employees and customers were safe following the incident, according to a store manager.

According to Mt. Juliet police Lt. Tyler Chandler, a man, armed with a handgun, entered the store at about 8:40 p.m. and demanded cash from the registers.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and video games before store clerks alerted police.

Detectives responded to the store and continue to investigate the incident. Police are working to develop a photo and detailed description of the suspect.