Nashville suspect charged with drugs after shoplifting in Mt. Juliet

Officers were dispatched June 30 at about 4:14 p.m. to a reported shoplifting in progress at Walmart.

An officer arrived at the store and watched live surveillance video and saw 45-year-old Jimmie Watson Jr. conceal merchandise on his body.

As Watson left the store, the officer tried to stop him, but Watson tried to run, according to police officials.

The police officer chased Watson, and a bystander apparently knocked Watson to the ground. Watson continued to resist the officer, who eventually used a Taser to subdue him.

Further investigation showed Watson was in possession of an illegal drug and was wanted in Nashville on multiple charges.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to police officials.

Watson was booked in at Wilson County Jail and charged with theft of merchandise, criminal trespassing, evading arrest, resisting arrest and simple possession of a schedule IV drug.