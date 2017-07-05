UPDATE: Shooting suspect found with explosive materials

According to Lebanon police spokesperson Cpl. P.J. Hardy, officers stopped a vehicle that matched the description of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday. Officers identified the suspect as Austen Nathanial Goodman, 20, of Dixson Springs.

Hardy said officers searched his car and found explosive components. The officers called Tennessee Highway Patrol’s bomb squad, which confirmed the components were explosive materials. The THP bomb squad removed the explosives.

Goodman was charged with aggravated assault regarding Sunday’s shooting and possession of a prohibitive weapon for the explosive materials. Hardy said Goodman has several other charges pending due to the ongoing investigation.

Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice commended Sgt. Titus Kelley, Cpl. Jesse Scott and Officer Nathan Beatty for “their professional and thorough handling of this situation.”

“These officers displayed keen awareness and attention to detail, which thwarted a potentially deadly situation to this community and fellow officers,” Justice said.

In addition, Justice thanked THP’s bomb squad for its “rapid response and safe handling and removal of the explosive materials.”

Officers took Goodman to Wilson County Jail, where he remained Wednesday night without bond.