Nashville man indicted for importing and selling drugs

Terrence Deon Reames, 39, is accused of running the drug operation from May 2011 to August 2014. He allegedly got or attempted to get more than 100 kilograms of Molly and was suspected of a conspiracy with at least five other people to distribute the drug in the Nashville area.

The government also seeks to forfeit at least $1 million, which represents the value of the proceeds derived from and the property used to operate the alleged activity.

According to the indictment, by May 2011, Reames allegedly obtained a source of supply, known as Alice, in China. Reames allegedly met with others in Nashville and explained the profit potential of selling the drugs and recruited others to join him.

Reames is alleged to have become a substantial distributor in the Nashville area, making Molly more widely available.

The indictment outlines the methods allegedly used by Reames in communicating with his contact, Alice, including encrypted communications and discussions of price, quantity and quality of the product, as well as shipment and payment methods.

The indictment said Reames provided names – including the name of a dead relative – and shipping addresses to send the product through both the U.S. Postal Service and international shipping companies.

The substances were shipped to addresses in and around Nashville and Riverdale, Ga. Reames also allegedly arranged for the transfer of funds by others, totaling about $300,000, to Chinese bank accounts and wire transfers to individuals in China.

The indictment alleges Reames, a previously convicted felon, unlawfully had and transferred firearms to safeguard the criminal enterprise and its assets such as drugs, cash, weapons and other items, including jewelry valued at about $150,000.

Reames was arrested by Metropolitan Nashville police officers in Nashville last week and appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge Monday. If convicted, he could face 20 years to life in prison.

Among the agencies that investigated this case were the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the IRS-Criminal Investigation; the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; the DEA: Homeland Security Investigations; and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Sunny A.M. Koshy and Ahmed Safeeullah are prosecuting the case.