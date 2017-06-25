Police announce security, traffic plan for Mt. Juliet’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration

Mt. Juliet police and fire will be on site. The fireworks presentation, presented by local nursery owner Tom Needham, will begin around 9 p.m. The fireworks will launch from the field between Academy Sports and Culver’s restaurant. The fireworks show can be visible along all parking lots connected to Mt. Juliet Road between Weston Driver and Providence Parkway; however, the best viewing area will be in the Paddocks of Mt. Juliet shopping center and surrounding area.

Mt. Juliet’s public safety teams expect large attendance and increased traffic. Several police officers will be present during the event for patrols and traffic control. With any large event, attendees should always be vigilant for suspicious activity. If anything suspicious is spotted, attendees are encouraged to say something and call police. To contact the police department’s non-emergency line, attendees can dial 311. In addition, the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet will have extra firefighters on hand near the fireworks launch site.

The fireworks show should end around 9:45 p.m., and a large amount of traffic will begin to exit out of parking lots along Mt. Juliet Road near the Interstate 40 interchange. Police officials developed a traffic plan, and advanced traffic signals will adapt to the increased traffic.

Pleasant Grove Road will be closed at Old Pleasant Grove Road to westbound traffic only during and after the fireworks show. Residents and visitors will be allowed access so they can get to neighborhoods along Pleasant Grove Road. Traffic will not be allowed to access Central Pike from Pleasant Grove Road.

During this event, roadways will see a major increase in traffic, so delays should be expected. Personal fireworks, alcoholic beverages, barbecue grills and parking on roadway medians won’t be allowed.

Lebanon will hold its fireworks show at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. The fireworks show will begin at dusk at around 9 p.m. All pre-fireworks festivities will not be held this year.

Watertown will be have its annual Stars, Stripes and Squirtguns Parade, sponsored by the Watertown Chamber of Commerce, on July 4 at 3 p.m. Parade participants should line up at 2 p.m. at Watertown Elementary School or Round Lick Baptist Church. The parade will continue through Main Street in Watertown.

Watertown’s fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. prior to the ballgames at Three Forks Community Park. Concessions will be available. There will be free watermelon and freeze pops.

When celebrating the Fourth of July at home, all three municipalities in Wilson County basically have the same laws regarding fireworks. The following are rules released recently by Lebanon police:

• Sales and use of fireworks are only permitted from June 20 through July 5. In Watertown, the dates are July 1-7.

• The use of fireworks are restricted to the hours of 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

• The sale and use of fireworks is restricted for anyone less than 18 years old.

• When posted, fireworks may be banned during dry weather conditions.

• It is unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital, funeral home, public or private school or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold or offered for sale.

• Fireworks shall not be launched or fired onto the property of anyone who have not given permission.

• No person shall ignite or discharge any fireworks within or throw from a motor vehicle or at a motor vehicle or group of people.