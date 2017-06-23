Kingsport couple added to TBI’s most wanted list

Jarret Cole Heitmann, 24, and Makayla Danielle Stilwell, 22, are wanted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI in connection to a robbery and shooting incident that happened June 20 in Kingsport.

Both face charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and especially aggravated robbery.

Heitmann is a white man who is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Stilwell is a white woman who is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to their arrests.