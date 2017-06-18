Stolen truck chase ends in crash, driver runs away

Mt. Juliet police dispatch received a call at 7:38 p.m. from a concerned citizen about a woman running away from Target at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road with a lot of merchandise. The caller told police he felt as if the woman had just committed a theft, and she jumped into the passenger side of a truck in the Target parking lot.

The caller described the truck and gave its tag number to dispatchers, who found the truck was stolen Saturday from Robertson County.

Dispatchers then relayed the information to officers in the area, and one officer spotted the stolen truck.

After spotting the stolen struck on South Mt. Juliet Road near Providence Parkway, the officer tried to stop it. However, the driver did not stop and ran from the officer at high speeds. The truck’s driver continued to drive recklessly as the officer continued to chase it. At one point, the driver crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a car head on. The stolen truck driver ran away from the crash scene and left an injured woman passenger behind, according to police.

Metro-Nashville officers immediately responded to the scene and assisted in the search of the driver who fled. The driver was not found. The woman passenger in the stolen truck was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s emergency room in stable condition. The man driving the car that was hit head on was taken to Vanderbilt in critical condition.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene. Troopers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Mt. Juliet police officers continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stolen truck and apparent theft at Target.