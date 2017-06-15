Williamson County man added to TBI’s most wanted

Deangelo Martinez Radley, 35, is wanted by the TBI and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges involving cocaine trafficking. He is also wanted by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department for aggravated assault on an officer and several other drug charges.

Radley is a confirmed gang member and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Radley is a black man who is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos, which include faces and clowns on his right arm, images of Freddy Krueger and a nude woman on his left arm and teardrops below his right eye.

Radley is known to have driven a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis with a blue top.

Anyone with information about Radley’s whereabouts should contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.