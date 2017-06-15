TBI investigates officer who shot Fayette County man

The incident began at about 6:15 p.m., when authorities in Fayette County received a 911 call about a man, later identified as Michael Morris, 54, who was intoxicated and suicidal, armed with a knife.

Two officers from the Somerville Police Department were dispatched to the scene. After they got there, Morris allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the officers, who attempted to use nonlethal force to subdue Morris at least twice, according to the TBI.

The situation escalated, and at least one of the officers shot and hit Morris, who later died at the scene.

TBI agents are gathering information and conducting interviews. Agents and forensic scientists have gathered evidence at the scene.

Investigative findings will be submitted to the attorney general for his review and consideration.

Per TBI police, the agency will not identify the officers involved in the incident.