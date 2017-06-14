Reward offered for Music City Star vandalism information

According to officials with Transit Solutions Group, two passenger cars were painted with graffiti sometime between Monday at 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Officials said aside from a public eyesore, the graffiti could damage equipment and require repairs to return the train to operation.

The estimated cost to remove the graffiti and repair windows, doors and graphics is expected to be more than $5,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.