Handguns, rifle part stolen in gun store burglary

Officers were dispatched to the gun store after the burglar alarm system activated at about 12:30 a.m. Police arrived within moments of the initial dispatch to find damage to the front glass of the business.

Police believe unknown suspects burst through the front glass of the store and stole the weapons.

Detectives responded to the scene to gather evidence in hopes of leading them to the suspects. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.

Police will release more information about the incident as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.