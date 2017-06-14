Coffee with a Cop to be held Friday

The public is encouraged to attend, and police believe that, with school out for summer, it will be an opportunity for parents to bring their children to meet Mt. Juliet police officers.

Residents can stop by to have free coffee, custard ice cream and other treats provided by Culver’s.

The Coffee with a Cop program is a nontraditional way to generate conversation between the police department and the community it serves. The event allows the public to interact with officers, including top department leadership, in an informal setting to ask questions or address concerns.