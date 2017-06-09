TBI report shows statewide decrease in school crimes

The study, which was released Thursday, examines all reported offenses in schools through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System program, which collects data on all crimes in the state. The report is based on data submitted by law enforcement agencies, not colleges and universities. The TBI publishes a separate reported based on crimes reported by colleges and universities.

“This study will hopefully assist law enforcement, school administrations and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and continue to create awareness that crime exists as a threat to our communities,” said TBI Director Mark Gwyn.

“The threats to society by criminal activity must be addressed by efforts from all law-abiding citizens, as well as law enforcement agencies.”

The overall number of offenses reported in schools decreased from 9,598 in 2014 to 8,751 in 2016.

Simple assault was the most-frequently reported offense, making up 35.7 percent of total offenses, and the most common type of weapon was classified as a personal weapon, which includes body parts such as hands, fists and feet, with 81.6 percent of the total.

More crimes were reported on Friday than any other day of the week, and September was the month with the highest number of reported crimes. The larges percentage of school crime happened between noon and 2:59 p.m., with 31.5 percent of total crimes happening during that time period.

Of the total victims in all school crimes, 52.4 percent were identified as female and 47.1 percent were identified as male.

Males were 57.8 percent of the offender total, compared to 24.4 percent identified as females. The remaining percentage consisted of either an unknown gender or missing gender information.

Of all race and gender demographics, white males were most likely to be arrests, with incidents involving a white male offender leading to an arrest 51 percent of time.

From 2014-2016, 40.2 percent of school crime offenses were cleared by arrest, and 8.7 percent were listed as exceptionally cleared.