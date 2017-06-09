TBI report shows slight increase in crimes of domestic violence

The annual study references crimes reported by law enforcement agencies to the Tennessee Incident-Based Reported System.

A total of 78,100 domestic violence offenses were reported in 2016, which marks a 0.4 percent increase compared to 2015. Of those offenses, 64.4 percent were cleared by arrest.

“The issue of domestic violence is by no means a novel problem in American society,” said TBI Director Mark Gwyn. “The persistence of domestic violence and the large number of related incidents reported to law enforcement necessitates continued awareness about this issue.”

According to the report, domestic violence incidents led to 91 murder victims in 2016, down from 101 in 2015.

Simple assault accounted for 66.7 percent of all reported domestic violent offenses statewide, making it the most-frequently reported domestic violence offense. Aggravated assault and intimidation were the next-most reported offenses, accounting for 14.7 percent and 13.8 percent respectively. In total, the three assault-related offenses accounted for about 95.2 percent of total reported domestic violence incidents.

The most common relationship between people involved in domestic violence assault incidents was boyfriend/girlfriend, with a total of 35,656 reported incidents.

Women were almost three times more likely than men to be a victim of domestic violence. Of the total offenses, 71.5 percent of victims were women and 28.5 percent were men.

A total of 9.6 percent of domestic violence victims were juveniles.

People who reported domestic violence incidents multiple times were counted among victims for each offense.

Most victims reported either no injuries or apparent minor injuries in domestic violence incidents, as was the case in a combined 95.5 percent of incidents. In 4.5 percent of total incidents, injuries were categorized as broken bones, personal injury, severe laceration, major injury, loss of teeth or unconsciousness.

The majority of domestic violence victims were either white, accounting for 57 percent of victims, or black, accounting for 40.7 percent of victims.

Firearms were used in 3.5 percent of reported domestic violence incidents, and other dangerous weapons were used in 7.5 percent of incidents. Most incidents involved the use of body parts such as hands, feet or teeth as a weapon.