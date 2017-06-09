Owner of roofing company indicted on felony theft charge

Albert Ira Hartless, 41, of Lebanon, was charged March 16 with theft of between $1,000-$10,000.

According to an incident report from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Hartless is accused of taking $6,715.80 for promised roof repairs on a home and never making the repairs.

The incident began in May 2016, when a man who said he worked for Exterior Energy Solutions went to the victims’ home and told them to contact the company if they ever needed roof repairs.

At some point, the victims’ home suffered damage in a hailstorm, and the victims contacted the man and scheduled a time to get a price estimate for roof repairs. The victims’ insurance company agreed to pay the cost of repairs.

On May 31, 2016, the same employee who had previously visited the victims’ home had the victims sign a contract said repairs would cost $6,715.80.

On June 4, 2016, a man who claimed to work for the company came to the victims’ home to pick up the check.

Several weeks passed, and no one came to repair the roof, according to the incident report. The victims contacted the company, and a representative apparently said the company was behind schedule and did not know when repairs would be made to the victims’ roof.

The victims made several other attempts to contact the company, but no one answered.

Other complaints were filed against the company for similar activities, according to local media reports. Victims contacted several local news media outlets earlier this year.

According to booking records, Hartless was released March 16 on $2,500 bond. According to circuit court records, Hartless had two court dates rescheduled related to the incident.

Hartless is next scheduled to appear in Wilson County criminal court July 28 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Brody Kane.