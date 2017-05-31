Nashville man added to TBI’s most wanted

Kevin Michael Tidwell, 23, is wanted by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the TBI on charges of criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide that involved a May 27 incident in Antioch.

Tidwell is also wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to an incident earlier this year in Nashville.

Tidwell is a white man who stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and tattoos on his hands, neck and face. He may be traveling in a light-colored Ford F-150 truck.

Tidwell is a documented gang member and considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Tidwell should contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.