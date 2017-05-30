Woman dies in water accident at Cedar Creek

Several people approached a deputy who was working security at the Cedar Creek recreational area. They told the deputy the victim was in the water and went under after she hit a wave but never resurfaced.

The deputy immediately contacted officials with the Wilson Emergency Management Agency to respond to the incident.

After a brief search, the victim was found. When WEMA personnel arrived, the victim was taken to a local hospital. On Tuesday, Moore said the sheriff’s office learned the victim died.

The sheriff’s office declined to release the victim’s identity.