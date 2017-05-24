Former corrections officer charged in TBI misconduct case

At the request of 19th District Attorney John Carney, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents began an investigation March 9 regarding Spencer Mason, 24.

During the investigation, agents determined Mason may have inappropriately touched a woman inmate while taking her in a van from Robertson County Jail to Clay County Jail.

Clay County fired Mason when the allegations surfaced.

On May 17, a Robertson County grand jury returned indictments charging Mason with one count of sexual contact with an inmate and one count of official misconduct. On Thursday, authorities arrested Mason and booked him in at Robertson County Jail on $25,000 bond.