Impaired suspect resists arrest, assaults officers

On Saturday at around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of Beckwith Road after a resident reported an unknown man, wearing only shorts, attempted to enter cars in the area.

Once officers arrived, they found the man, later identified as Joshua Ketchum, 30, of Mt. Juliet, behind a nearby home. Officers Ketchum was erratic, failed to show his hands and refused the officers’ commands. During an attempt to arrest Ketchum, officers deployed a Taser device. Ketchum attempted to escape custody, and in the process, assaulted two officers during two separate instances. Officers were unharmed. It was determined by officers Ketchum was impaired.

Ketchum was charged with public intoxication, two counts of simple assault and two counts of resisting arrest and booked in at the Wilson County Jail.