Sumner County man charged with filing a false report

At the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started an investigation Sept. 8 regarding the allegations of Landon Christopher Gilley, 18.

During the investigation, agents discovered information that led them to conclude Gilley wasn’t truthful with investigators, and that was no assault.

On Tuesday, TBI agents arrested Gilley and charged him with one count of filing a false report. He was booked in at the Sumner County Jail on $5,000 bond.