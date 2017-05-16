Police seek fraud suspect

According to police, the victim is unaware how his credit card information was cloned. He noticed the fraudulent charge on his account May 1, just after the suspect used the card to buy liquor.

At the time of the transaction, the card owner still had the actual credit card. At some point, the card was skimmed or duplicated on a fraudulent card.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video using the fraudulent card, and detectives hope someone in the community will recognize him.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.