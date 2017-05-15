Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Feb. 22

Joseph Lee Oviatt, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Anthony Scott Patton, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Pierre Amore Pendergrass, 24, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, falsified drug test and assault.

Michael Brian Reed, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Amos John Slovack, 30, of Smyrna, was held for court.

Queniece Jonae Stewart, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Ontario Daquan Stroud, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with felony evading arrest and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Travis Wayne Thomas, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Keshaun Demonte Truitt, 29, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

David Howard Van Buren, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Michelle Weir, 40, of Baxter, was charged with violation of probation.

Feb. 23

Jerome Tefarro Bass, 54, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Jeremy Sharif Bender, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear, criminal violation of probation, two counts of simple possession of drugs, unlawful carry or possession of a weapon, possession and manufacture with intent for resale, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Robert Davenport, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Karen Maureen Duffy, 51, of Farmington, Ark., was charged with two counts of simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Broderick Devon Enoch, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene.

Louis James Fendley, 38, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Robert Miquel Johnson, 27, of Hermitage, was charged with felony false reporting or information to an officer.

Troy Danial Klingbeil, 54, of Liberty, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Ian Dave LaValley, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of conditional release domestic.

Jonathan Jermaine Marthell, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Brittany Catherine Pominski, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of drugs and manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.