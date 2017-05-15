Impaired driver leads police on low-speed chase

Stephen Henderson, 46, of Carrolton, Ga., was charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and violation of implied consent law.

An officer’s patrol SUV was nearly sideswiped at about 6:45 p.m. by a pickup truck exiting Interstate 40 west onto North Mt. Juliet Road. The officer attempted to stop the driver, who was later identified as Henderson, due to erratic driving, but Henderson did not stop.

Officers continued to watch Henderson as he drove in what was described as a reckless, confused manner at low speeds.

Henderson apparently drove off the roadway twice into the front lawn of West Wilson Middle School.

The pursuit ended after officers blocked Henderson’s truck with their patrol cars. While officers attempted to arrest Henderson, he apparently became combative, according to a report.

According to booking records, Henderson was booked in Friday at about 8:34 p.m. at Wilson County Jail. He posted a $5,500 bond Sunday at about 7:53 p.m.