Suspect charged with DUI after police receive call of man trying to set car on fire

Mt. Juliet officers responded to the parking lot of Adams Lane Plaza at 151 Adams Lane Thursday at about 8 p.m. after witnesses reported a man igniting paper stuffed into a vehicle’s gas tank opening. When the witnesses confronted the man, later identified as Jarred Cavanaugh, 30, of Mt. Juliet, he put out the burning paper and left the parking lot in a pickup truck.

Officers arrived at the parking lot and were told Cavanaugh returned and was parked nearby. Officers said they found Cavanaugh passed out in his running truck.

Further investigation revealed Cavanaugh was in possession of an open bottle of liquor, a handgun, a rifle and the victim’s gas cap. Burnt paper was also found near the victim’s vehicle, but the vehicle was not damaged. Officers determined Cavanaugh was impaired. He had no relation to the victim.

Cavanaugh was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while intoxicated and booked in at the Wilson County Jail.