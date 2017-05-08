Lebanon police greet LAPD riders

The bikers were coming through Lebanon – and across Tennessee – for their first time. The eight of them are officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division.

A memorial ride for fallen officers, called the Hollywood Memorial Ride, brought them to this part of the country. The ride, which was started by Mike Gomez and Michelle Rubio with the Los Angeles Police Department, honors eight officers in the Hollywood Division who have died in the line of duty since its inception.

“It’s eight riders for eight fallen officers,” Gomez said. “We’re also honoring fallen officers all over the country.”

The eight officers, including one retired officer, planned to ride from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. in about 16 days. The officers ride in shifts and try to go a couple hundred miles each day, Gomez said.

“Sometimes we have someone who’s really tired and needs rest,” Gomez said. “There’s always one guy who wants to go 100 miles [in one day].”

Officers from the Lebanon Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office welcomed the unit to Lebanon with an escort, as well as a meet-up at the police department, where the bike riders were given refreshments to help with the next leg of their journey.

“We stopped at a few places where they really made us feel welcome, but this is probably the best one,” said Officer Dave Tango.

Specifically, Tango pointed out that the police officers were given a warm reception by students at West Elementary School in Mt. Juliet as the officers were on their way to Lebanon.

“It was unlike anything I’d ever seen,” Tango said. “It was really cool.”

That people in the community – law enforcement and otherwise – provided such hospitality to the out-of-towners was only part of why Monday was such a good day, Tango said.

The ride began April 25, and as the officers made their way across the country, they encountered harsh weather conditions, including a hailstorm in New Mexico.

“We’ve faced everything,” said Officer Steve Showler. “In New Mexico, that was crazy because it was like 80 degrees the day before. It was freezing. I was riding with one hand, keeping the other hand under my uniform to keep it warm and then switching out.”

The worst thing in recent days, Gomez said, was the wind.

“We’ve been going directly into the wind, heavy wind,” Gomez said. “When you ride right into the wind like that, it feels like you’re going nowhere.”

The first stop in Tennessee was in Memphis, where the police officers picked up a new rider. Memphis police Lt. Andre Pruitt chose to join the others in the last few days of their trip. Pruitt said it was an honor to join the cause.

Officers originally planned to arrive at Lebanon police headquarters at about 10 a.m., but they ran into a little bit of trouble.

“We’ve never been out here, and so we got a little lost,” Gomez said. “These guys are a little younger, so they’re using GPS. I’m old school; I’ve got a paper map. There was some confusion about what roads we were supposed to take. It turns out sometimes the paper map is better than GPS.”

When the officers got to Lebanon, they took a short rest before hitting the road again.

“Tennessee is beautiful,” Gomez said. “We’ve really enjoyed going through here.”

Gomez said he planned for the Hollywood Memorial Ride to be a one-off event, but many officers have told him they want to do it again next year.

“If we do it again, I’m thinking it will be in 2020,” Gomez said. “It takes a lot of money and a lot of time. These officers, they’re doing this in their own time, with their own money. Nobody is getting paid.”

Retired officer Vinny Stroway, who is among the eight riders going cross-country and was listening to Gomez talk outside the Lebanon Police Department on Monday, cut in with a joke.

“Hey, I’m getting paid,” he said. “I’m on city pension.”

Gomez shook his head and laughed before responding to Stroway’s comment.

“Yeah, but this isn’t on the job for these guys,” Gomez said. “This is their vacation time, and they’re using it to go across the country like this.”

Officers helped raise money for the National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial in Washington, D.C., where the ride will end.

Along the way, they carry a banner with the names and badge numbers of fallen officers who they are memorializing throughout the ride. New names were picked up at some stops.

Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice thanked the officers Monday for taking part in the ride and coming through Lebanon. He gathered his officers, deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Los Angeles police officers to have a quick prayer in the Lebanon Police Department parking lot before the Hollywood Memorial Ride took off again.

The officers left Lebanon on Monday at about noon and headed for Cookeville and then Knoxville. They plan to be in Washington, D.C. by Thursday. In total, the whole trip is just less than 3,000 miles.

“I’m proud of these guys,” Gomez said.

For more information about the Hollywood Memorial Ride, and to donate to the cause, visit hollywoodmemorialride.com.