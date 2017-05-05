Hate crimes decrease statewide, violence against officers increases

Both annual studies analyze data submitted statewide from law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System.

Among the findings in the study were a statewide decrease in reported hate crimes and a slight increase in reported incidents of violence against law enforcement officers.

The hate crime study found that the number of incidents in which a bias was known decreased by about 32 percent from 2015 to 2016.

“I am very proud of the efforts of all participating law enforcement agencies in the state to provide the data necessary to produce this report,” said Mark Gwyn, TBI director.

“Our combined efforts have resulted in this annual report detailing the nature of bias-motivated crime occurrences in our state.”

Simple assault was the most frequently reported bias-motivated offense statewide in 2016, making up 33.5 percent of hate crimes.

Men were victimized at a rate of 53.7 percent, compared to women at 46.3 percent. Juveniles committed 9 percent of the total number of hate crimes reported statewide.

Incidents classified as hate crimes can have up to five different biases associated within a single incident, including anti-race, anti-religion, anti-sexuality and anti-disability.

In Lebanon, the Lebanon Police Department reported one incident in 2016 of a hate crime against African Americans. The case involved an intimidation charge.

Lebanon police also reported one incident of an anti-Hispanic hate crime with a destruction-vandalism charge.

Lebanon police reported two incidents involving anti-religious bias. Both incidents were anti-Mormon and involved intimidation charges.

Other local law enforcement agencies within Wilson County did not report any incidents classified as hate crimes.

The statewide study of violence against law enforcement officers found a slight increase of about 1.3 percent from 2015 to 2016.

There were two law enforcement officers reported as feloniously killed in the line of duty.

The most frequently reported offense against officers statewide was simple assault, which represented 54.8 percent of all offenses. The most common weapon type was classified as personal weapons, which includes hands, feet and teeth, at 64.7 percent. Firearms were reported as the weapon type 5.6 percent of the time.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reported once incident against an officer in handling or transporting custody of prisoners, and one incident against an officer as an ambush with no warning.

Lebanon Police Department reported one incident in responding to disturbance calls, two incidents in civil disorder, two incidents in investigating suspicious persons or circumstances and one incident classified as involving a suspect found to be mentally deranged.

Mt. Juliet reported one incident of violence against an officer during a burglary in process and one incident while handling or transporting custody of prisoners.

As with every report the TBI publishes representing multiple law enforcement agencies, TBI officials discourage comparing reported numbers among agencies, as a variety of factors contribute to reported crimes, and many of those factors are beyond the control of an individual agency. Direct comparisons between agencies are considered neither fair nor accurate.

Both studies are publicly available online. For more information, visit tn.gov/tbi.