Police leaders jump with US Army Golden Knights parachute team

Both Hambrick and Chandler skydived April 24 with members of the Golden Knights. Prior to the jump, Hambrick and Chandler underwent introduction, training, and a fitting for a jumpsuit.

“The purpose of this event is to recognize individuals in the community who represent the Army values and create lasting partnerships to support both organizations,” said U.S. Army Recruiting Co. Nashville Cmdr. Anita Brooks prior to the jump. “This event will allow community leaders to participate in a tandem jump with the Golden Knights, the U.S. Army Parachute Team.”

Hambrick and Chandler were nominated by the Nashville Recruiting Battalion to represent the Mt. Juliet Army Recruiting Center. The event took place at Outlaw Field in Clarksville.