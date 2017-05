Police described the suspect as a black man in his early- to mid-20s, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium, athletic build, black hair with short dreads and a goatee.

After the theft, the suspect then used the victim’s stolen credit card at several local businesses to make purchases.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Kirk Whitefield at 615-453-4345 or kirkw@lebanontn.org.