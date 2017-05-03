Lebanon detective deemed justified in shooting suspect

“…The result is obvious that this shooting is justified as necessary under the totality of the circumstances of the case,” said Thompson and Assistant District Attorney Jason Lawson in a joint statement released Wednesday. “The officer acted legally, appropriately and as he had been trained to do under the circumstances. Any reasonably prudent officer would have responded in the same fashion when presented with the same information and given a split-second to make the decision to respond to a dangerous and unpredictable situation in this case.”

To download and read the full report, click here.

Thompson also revealed Lebanon police Detective Scott Massey was the shooter in the incident. Previous requests by The Democrat to reveal the name of the officer involved in the shooting were denied by both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lebanon Police Department.

“I'm super pleased at the depth the TBI and the DA’s office went into the investigation,” said Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice. “I feel like an independent, in-depth investigation shows the level of transparency to which we are committed.”

The incident happened March 20 when Lebanon detectives investigated reports of vehicle thefts at Wholesale, Inc. at 8037 Eastgate Blvd. near the Highway 109 exit on I-40. According to the report, two thefts took place March 8 and March 10, and two others were reported the morning of March 20. Three of the four thefts were known by detectives to involve a black Chrysler 300, according to surveillance video at the car lot.

Employees at Wholesale, Inc. told detectives the Chrysler was parked near the lot, and detectives determined the car was registered to Christian Andrew Whitten-Galindo, 24, of Nashville. Detectives also learned Whitten-Galindo had several prior arrests and an outstanding warrant for probation violation.

While detectives watched the Chrysler, a white four-door car pulled up, and a man who matched Whitten-Galindo’s description got out and got in the Chrysler. Officers then approached the car with guns drawn and ordered the occupants in both vehicles to get out. Two of the three suspects complied, but Whitten-Galindo didn’t get out of the driver’s seat of the Chrysler, according to the report.

With Detective Kirk Whitefield holding the driver’s door open, the report said Whitten-Galindo backed the car up slightly, put the car in drive and drove the car over the curb, down a steep embankment, through grass and onto Eastgate Boulevard.

Massey then got into his unmarked Ford Expedition equipped with lights and sirens and joined two other Lebanon patrol officers in chasing the Chrysler. The Chrysler reached speeds of more than 100 mph as Whitten-Galindo drove west on I-40. The two patrol officers continued west on I-40 past the Beckwith Road exit, but Massey spotted the Chrysler on Beckwith Road and exited the interstate.

A citizen directed Massey to an embankment between the exit ramp and the interstate, and Massey saw the Chrysler spinning its wheels and rocking back and forth in an attempt to get out.

Massey approached the Chrysler on foot and gave numerous verbal commands for Whitten-Galindo to exit the vehicle, the report said. Whitten-Galindo got out of the car and began to walk away, but he wouldn’t show Massey his hands, according to the report.

Whitten-Galindo went back to get in the car, but Massey was able to get the door shut. Whitten-Galindo then reached into the vehicle with his entire torso and came back out of the vehicle. As Massey continued to order Whitten-Galindo to show him his hands, Whitten-Galindo told Massey, “[Expletive] you,” reached for his back waistline and brought out his hands quickly, according to the report.

Not knowing whether Whitten-Galindo had gotten a weapon out of the vehicle or had one already, Massey said he “feared for his life” and was “scared to death” when he fired a single shot that hit Whitten-Galindo in the inner thigh.

Whitten-Galindo was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and spent several days in treatment for the gunshot wound. He was then booked in at Wilson County Jail. He was charged with two counts of theft of property greater than $60,000, theft of property, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, misdemeanor evading arrest, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, reckless endangerment with a weapon and theft of property between $10,000-$60,000. He remained in jail Wednesday on $235,000 bond.

A witness statement and Whitten-Galindo’s statement of the incident were also included in the report. Whitten-Galindo said in the statement he fled the scene because the detective had on “regular clothes,” and he panicked. He said when he saw blue lights chasing him, he tried to pull over but was going too fast.

Whitten-Galindo said in the report he tried to pull up his pants, and “I guess he thought I was reaching for something, and then he shot me.”

The TBI’s Violent Crimes Response Team of special agents and forensic scientists processed the scene and collected evidence while additional special agents conducted interviews following the incident. The investigation revealed Whitten-Galindo was unarmed.