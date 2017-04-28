Wilson County man charged in joint heroin investigation

During the months-long investigation, agents developed information that heroin was sold at a home at 10454 Central Pike in Mt. Juliet. Authorities from TBI and THP executed search warrants Wednesday at two homes, the one on Central Pike and a home at 3305 East Yorkshire Court in Old Hickory. At both locations, authorities seized narcotics and drug paraphernalia. During Wednesday’s activities, authorities also arrested James Donte Burns, a resident of the East Yorkshire Court home.

Burns, 37, was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver. He was booked in Wednesday at the Wilson County Jail and released Thursday on $20,000 bond.

Agents said the investigation remained active and ongoing.