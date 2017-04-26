Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Feb. 3

Cecil James Foster, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Carissa Nicole Giroux, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear/bond jumping.

Christian Dallas Johnson, of Nashville, served weekend time.

Eddie Glenn Jones, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Crystal Gale Linder, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ivan Omar Lopez, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Taylor Branigan Moates, 25, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license, violation of implied consent, DUI and served weekend time.

Amber Elizabeth Pendergrass, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Roger Eugene Pigg, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Travis Payne Pinkerton, 41, of Watertown, was charged with contempt of court.

Nathaniel Alengo Rhodes, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drugs possession.

Charvel Chalse Robberson, 25, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Charles Hubert Russell, 38, of Christiana, was charged with failure to appear-bond jumping.

Danny Joe Sexton, 67, of Lebanon, was charged with sexual battery.

Rodrigo Tenoria, 29, of Lebanon, served weekend.

Lakeisha Denise Thompson, 37, of Gallatin, served weekend time.

Keneth Matthew Thornton, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

Charles Joshua Tramel, 43, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Feb. 4

Christopher Jeremane Dixon, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Daniel Doniz, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Wesley Thomas Faulkner, 27, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear.

Erick Jennings Flores-Mejia, 26, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Elizabeth Anne Gorrell, 43, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Elias David Johnson, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.