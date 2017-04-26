Man on the run from deputies in handcuffs in Lebanon

The man escaped custody at about 10 a.m. while being process for court, according to Wilson County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore. Deputies are actively searching for the man.

It appears he may have gotten into a black Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck driven by black man and drove away.

The suspect in handcuffs is described as a white man about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, about 160 pounds, wearing a brown or yellow shirt, blue jeans and a ball cap. The S-10 has University of Tennessee logos on it.

It’s unknown at this time why the man was in custody.

Check lebanondemocrat.com for updates.