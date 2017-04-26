Lebanon police seek theft suspect

On Monday at about 9:45 a.m., an unknown white man entered Daily’s Gas Station at 320 Hwy. 109 N. in Lebanon. The suspect stood to the side of the counter and took several lottery tickets without paying.

The suspect left the store in a dark-colored Ford Expedition.

Surveillance video cameras at the store captured the suspect taking the lottery tickets. Police released that video, as well as surveillance footage of the suspect walking into the store and footage of the suspect’s vehicle, on social media.

Anyone with more information about the crime or suspect should contact Lebanon police Detective David Willmore at 615-453-4408 or david.willmore@lebanontn.org.