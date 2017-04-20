Jefferson City man charged in officer-involved shooting

On Dec. 23, at the request of 4th District Attorney Jimmy Dunn, TBI agents began investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting incident that happened in Jefferson City.

The investigation revealed deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home in question after receiving a report of a disturbance in which one person was cut by a knife.

After entering the home, deputies were confronted by James Rose, 56, who was armed with a knife. He allegedly made an aggressive move toward the deputies.

One of the deputies fired shots at Rose, hitting him. Rose was taken to a local hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

Last week, a Jefferson County grand jury returned indictments charging Rose with two counts of aggravated assault. On Tuesday, he was arrested and booked in at the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000 bond.