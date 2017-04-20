Former Waynesboro police officer charged in theft and misconduct case

At the request of 22nd District Attorney Brent Cooper, TBI agents began investigating Robert Jason Gann, 38, on Jan. 23.

During the investigation, agents uncovered information that led them to suspect Gann attempted to pawn two department-issued weapons in Lawrenceburg on multiple occasions while he was an officer at the Waynesboro Police Department.

The final time Gann allegedly attempted to pawn the handgun, the pawnshop eventually sold it.

Gann resigned his job with the police department before information about the incident surfaced. He took a job at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

That department’s leadership fired Gann when they learned of the accusations.

On March 30, a Wayne County grand jury indicted Gann with one count of theft and four counts of official misconduct. On Tuesday, authorities arrested Gann and booked him in at the Wayne County Jail on $15,000 bond.