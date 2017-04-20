Columbia teacher wanted for kidnapping arrested in California

Thomas was apparently with Cummins when he was found, and she was “safely recovered,” according to a TBI official.

Thomas, 15, disappeared March 13, and at the time, TBI officials announced that they believed Cummins had kidnapped her.

The school district in Maury County fired Cummins in the wake of an ongoing investigation into alleged inappropriate contact he had with Thomas at the school earlier this year.

Soon after the disappearance, the TBI issued a nationwide AMBER Alert for Thomas. The TBI received more than 1,200 tips form across the country.

One of those tips was a sighting of the two on surveillance video at a Walmart in Oklahoma just two days after Thomas went missing.

Cummins was believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue. The vehicle was apparently seen in California prior to the arrest.

The TBI will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon where more details will be shared with the public. According to TBI officials, the TBI is gathering as many details as possible prior to the press conference.