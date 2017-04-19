Police seize drugs, cash, vehicles in raid

In total, the searches netted three seized vehicles, large amounts of prescription drugs, narcotics, marijuana, cocaine, heroin, five weapons (two of which were stolen) and more than $6,000.

Police executed the warrants at 615 Cleveland Ave. and 211 W. High St., and the two locations are connected.

The target of the investigation is 61-year-old Geary Jackson Sr., who owns the Cleveland Avenue residence.

Case information will be presented to a Wilson County grand jury, and Jackson could face multiple charges stemming from the investigation.