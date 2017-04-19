Lebanon man charged with rape of a child

Joseph Leroy Durham Jr., 55, of Franklin Road in Lebanon, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated statutory rape and rape of a child younger than 13 years old.

According to the sheriff’s office, the mother of the alleged victims reported the allegations of sex abuse to the sheriff’s office. During the investigation, several people were interviewed.

“This was a very trying case for our investigators as it involves children,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “This is an ongoing investigation, and we feel that once it is completed, that there will be more charges coming against Mr. Durham. I commend our investigators for all of the hard work that they put in this case.”

Durham was booked in at the Wilson County Jail on Monday at 11:46 p.m. He remained Tuesday in Wilson County Jail without bond.

Durham is scheduled to appear June 14 at 9 a.m. in Wilson County criminal court for a preliminary hearing

The identities of the victims were released due to their age. Anyone with further information regarding the investigation should contact the sheriff’s office at 615-444-1412.