Lebanon man arrested after barricading in home

Andrew Gibbs, 39, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and theft of property.

At about 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Lebanon Police Department received a call of a possible barricaded subject with one hostage. The caller stated she was the sister of the hostage, and she also said there was a handgun involved and the barricaded suspect, later identified as Gibbs, threatened a murder/suicide scenario.

Lebanon patrol units, along with the SWAT team and a few members of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at 185 Trusty Road.

After arriving, negotiators attempted several calls to Gibbs, but he would not answer the phone.

As SWAT team members were staging, Gibbs and Robert Taylor-Coomer, 27, came out into the front yard and appeared to be sparring with each other. They were both detained without incident for questioning.

Taylor-Coomer said that Gibbs had entered the home and brandished a weapon. An argument ensued and Gibbs fired two rounds in the home. Gibbs prevented Taylor-Coomer from leaving and stated that he would shoot him if the police arrived.

Once authorities did arrive, Gibbs told Taylor-Coomer to come outside and pretend like they were sparring and act as if nothing was going on, again threatening to shoot him if he did not comply.

During a search of the home, a handgun was found and it was identified as a stolen weapon.

Gibbs was transported to Wilson County Jail, where he remained as of Tuesday evening.