Gun accidentally fired in Wilson County church on Easter

There were no injuries in the incident.

About 40-50 people were in The Glade Church at the time of the incident, Moore said. The weapon apparently discharged while the gun owner, who had a carry permit, stood at a guest service desk.

The gun was in the gun owner’s left pocket, and it is not clear if something else was in the pocket and caused the gun to fire, Moore said.

The bullet went through the floor and caused damage to the carpet. It did not hit anyone, including the gun owner.

“It was on Easter Sunday, so of course it’s going to be a crowded church,” Moore said. “This is one of those situations where, as a gun owner, with great power comes great responsibility. A permit-holder is legally and ethically responsible for every single bullet fired out of a weapon. Fortunately, no one was hurt.”

The investigation is considered ongoing, and the gun owner was not immediately identified.

“Investigators will consult with the district attorney on any possible charges that may stem from this incident,” Moore said.