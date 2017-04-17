logo

Former mental health counselor charged with TennCare fraud

Staff Reports • Today at 3:08 PM

A former TennCare provider was indicted on charges of billing for services she did not provide, following an investigation by agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

After receiving information from authorities at TennCare, TBI agents began investigating Thelma Dees-Johnson on Oct. 26, 2011.

Dees-Johnson, a licensed practical counselor, was the owner of Bridgeway Mental Health Services.

During the investigation, agents determined during a period of several years, Dees-Johnson may have submitted claims to TennCare for counseling services she did not perform. Agents suspect Dees-Johnson was not at her office on some days her services were billed.

In 2015, Dees-Johnson dissolved the company and moved to Palatka, Fla.

On March 24, a Davidson County grand jury returned an indictment charging Dees-Johnson, 61, with one count of TennCare fraud of more than $60,000. On Friday, she was booked into the Davidson County Jail and held on $25,000 bond. 

