Suspect shoots at victims after robbing them

Officers responded to the Kroger parking lot at 1418 W. Main St. at about 8 p.m. According to police, Christian Steeler Filson, 20, of Lebanon, approached two victims parked at the grocery store while wearing a bandana to cover his face. Officers said he ordered one of the victims to give him money, and the victim complied.

Police said Filson then left in a vehicle, and the victims chased him. During the chase, Filson fired at least one round from a handgun out of his car window toward the Kroger parking lot, police said.

The victims continued to follow Filson and called police. They gave their location as Filson shot at them again while traveling on West Main Street.

Officers caught up to Filson and arrested him. Evidence was recovered from the vehicle, and a portion of the robbery was caught on surveillance video. There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Filson was charged with aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment. He was released from Wilson County Jail on $3,500 bond early Saturday morning.